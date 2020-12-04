The third edition of Storjakanta, an annual event showcasing Maltese literature and music, is taking place in the coming days.

The project kicked off three years ago thanks to the artistic fusion of Trevor Zahra’s short stories with Corazon’s original songs in Maltese and actor and director Joseph Galea.

The creative time also includes Neville Refalo, Martina Galea Loffreda, Abigail Brown and John Vassallo.

The upcoming Christmas edition, aptly titled Storjakanta tal-Milied, forms part of Spazju Kreattiv’s programme 2020/2021.

The event will be held on Sunday at 7pm, on December 11 at 8pm, on December 12 at 5.30 and 8pm and on December 13 at 4.30 and 7pm.

As part of the Taħdita Teatru series, a post-show discussion will follow the performance ofDecember 12.

For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.