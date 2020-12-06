The Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal (SVS), that was set up to consolidate efforts to repair the tower, spire and external and internal stonework of St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, is inviting all businesses on the island to assist in preserving the cathedral this festive season.

“The spire of St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral on West Street in Valletta is a vital feature of Valletta’s skyline – a universally recognised landmark, especially when approaching the city from the sea. The bell tower and spire rise to over 60 metres high and, while they’ve seen deterioration, they remain an integral part of Malta’s rich cultural heritage,” Anthony Guillaumier, chairman of SVS’ Events Action Team, explained.

Working on the preservation of St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta. Photo: AP

“Thanks to people’s resolve to ensure the spire is fixed as well as their generosity, restoration is under way. Through our Christmas Appeal, we are encouraging members of Malta’s business community to get involved because they – perhaps more than anyone else – understand the importance of our capital city’s skyline as an unmissable attraction on the island.”

The Christmas Appeal is a unique opportunity for businesses to integrate the city’s preservation into their company’s corporate social responsibility programme. To participate in the cause, the SVS is suggesting a €100 donation. In addition, a highly-reputable supporter of SVS has agreed to match each contribution. What this means is that every business that donates to the appeal will be accredited with a donation that is double the amount given.

SVS is also offering companies the chance to opt in to receive an exclusive SVS Christmas e-card, which will be personalised with the donor’s corporate logo. Businesses will be able to distribute the e-card to their clients to spread merriment and support for SVS this festive season.

“Valletta’s skyline has attracted visitors to Malta for years and years,” Guillaumier concluded. “And we’re thankful for the benefits it brings, not only to our businesses, but also to our cultural identity. Our appeal is to active and faithful members of our country’s business community because together we can save the city we love.”

Donations to the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal can be made via cheque or bank transfer to ANG CHAP EUR RESTORA, HSBC Bank Malta plc account number: 033-078932 -051, IBAN: MT70MMEB 44336000000033078932051. For more information, contact SVS by e-mail to info@wearenotashop.com or call on + 356 2722 9169.