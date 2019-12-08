During the Christmas season, consumers purchase various types of gifts for their loved ones. Many of these gifts are bought for children and the choice opted for is usually toys. It is one’s responsibility to ensure that these toys are safe for children to play with.

The first thing one should look out for is that the toy is adequate for the age and skills of the child who is going to play with it. Children may get hurt if they are given a toy which is not meant for their age. This is especially so for children under three years.

Before buying a toy for very young children, one should, therefore, check any warnings on the packaging and avoid toys that are “not suitable for children under 36 months”.

Giving the wrong toy to a young child may be very dangerous. Toys marked as not suitable for children under three years usually have small detachable parts that can cause choking if swallowed. Furthermore, very young children tend to play roughly with toys, and hence one should opt for toys that are robust with tightly secured parts.

On a toy’s packaging, look for warnings on how to use or not use a toy. These warning should not only be carefully read by who is buying the toy but also by the parent or guardian of the child. Ideally, this packaging with the instructions for use is not thrown away but kept for future reference.

Another thing to remember is that all toys offered for sale must bear a CE mark. This mark is a declaration by the toy manufacturer that the toy offered for sale has been manufactured according to the applicable EU rules, which are among the strictest worldwide. The CE mark should be attached to the toy and should also be printed on its packaging in a way that it is visible and easily legible and cannot be rubbed off or erased.

Old toys may not meet current safety standards

Buyers should also check that on the toy there is the name and address or trademark of the manufacturer, its agent or importer within the European Union, because these are responsible for the toy if it results unsafe.

Besides the above precautions, it is important to physically check the toy out to detect any possible dangers. Parents and guardians must also make sure that all packaging, especially plastic packaging, is removed from children’s reach as it may cause suffocation.

Before giving second-hand or old toys to children, these must also be carefully inspected. For instance, one can check if there are sharp edges or nails or screws hanging out which can physically hurt children. Old toys must also be inspected for missing or broken components as these can make the toy dangerous to play with.

Sit and ride toys are to be checked for stability. If the toy uses batteries, then one should check whether the batteries are in a sealed area that a child cannot open. Regarding toys that make some sort of noise, the volume should not be too loud. The noise of some rattles, squeak toys and musical or electronic toys can be very loud if a child holds them close to the ear.

Finally, one should remember that old toys may not meet current safety standards and hence can be dangerous for young children to play with.

Consumers that come across potentially unsafe toys are urged to report these toys to the Market Surveillance Directorate within the Technical Regulations Division of the MCCAA. This directorate can be contacted on 2395 2000 or via e-mail on info@mccaa.org.mt.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org