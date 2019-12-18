The St Paul’s Bay local council in collaboration with the Youth Feast Committee (Kumitat Żgħażagħ Ġawhrin) are organising a Christmas Village in the square right next to the playing field in Parades Street.

Besides entertainment by various singers and dancers, there will be a large number of stands selling a variety of food, drinks and articles related to Christmas.

The area will also be adequately decorated to enkindle the Christmas spirit.

The event will be held on Friday and Saturday between 6.30pm and 11pm. Entrance is free.