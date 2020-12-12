Valletta has transformed into a vibrant and atmospheric city with Christmas projections and a Nativity scene in St George’s Square, pop-up music events in Great Siege Square, film screenings and puppet shows at Is-Suq tal-Belt and Freedom Square and other attractions along the city’s main streets.

The Valletta Cultural Agency’s Christmas in the City programme is taking place between December 8 and 24 while a televised live show is planned for New Year’s Eve. Although the Covid 19 Pandemic has changed the way the Valletta Cultural Agency is organising Christmas events in Valletta this year, this did not take away from the festive element and the intimacy of small-scale events taking place every evening.

Among this week’s highlight performances were Opera in the City – a performance of world-famous operatic tunes by international Maltese tenor Nico Darmanin and soprano Nadia Vella, accompanied by pianist Sofia Narmania.

On December 12 and 13, the popular seasonal family favourites Joyeux Noël and Polar Express will be screened at Is-Suq tal-Belt (second floor). Puppet shows will take place on Tuesday 15th and on Wednesday 23rd December. Music performances by various bands, duets and ensembles can be enjoyed by shoppers, families and passers-by on all other days. Meanwhile, Blind Date with a Book continues to be a favourite as children and older people open telephone booths in Republic Street to take home a wrapped book as a gift.

The Christmas Tree, lights and projections can continue to be enjoyed until the first week of January.

Due to mitigation measures to combat COVID-19, booking for events by sending an email at info@vca.gov.mt is required. Tickets are free of charge.

For further details including the full programme, visit the Valletta Cultural Agency’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/vallettaculturalagency and website vca.gov.mt.