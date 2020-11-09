Christmas in the City, a programme of events in Valletta, was launched on Monday despite COVID-19 concerns.

The programme was put together by the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government and the Valletta Cultural Agency.

“We want to keep the Christmas spirit alive while continuing to help and support local industry. We believe that this balance can be achieved through an ongoing economic activity even when it comes to Christmas shopping, while people keep following the necessary precautions,” Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli told a press conference.

She urged those who usually spend their holidays abroad to consider places such as boutique hotels and restaurants in Valletta and to enjoy the atmosphere that will be similar to that of other cities, but also a unique one.

The Christmas programme for this year will be different but in line with the latest measures issued by the Health Department, she added.

Culture Minister José Herrera said arts and culture will once again lead to economic and social regeneration.

"Despite the particular times we are living in, it is vital that we continue supporting artists with our participation as members of the audience, and that cultural events continue to be held," he said.

Events kick off on November 20 when the Christmas lights are switched on in Valletta's Republic and Merchants Streets. All the facades in St George’s Square will have festive lighting for the first time.

Events continue till the end of the year and include performing arts, street theatre, music and Christmas choirs.

The Valletta Cultural Agency will present small and medium events in several places including Pjazza de Valette, Freedom Square, Republic Street, Great Siege Square, St George’s Square, is-Suq and Strada Stretta.

The programme also includes a free parking scheme for Valletta visitors on Black Friday (November 27) and the key shopping days on the public holidays of December 8 and 13.

Speakers at the press conference said they will be making sure restrictions imposed by the health authorities are observed.