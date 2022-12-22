A lighting system, synchronised with music, set a new national record as it boasts a total of 6200 ‘neopixel’ LEDs. This year, the members and helpers of the committee of the San Bartilmew Philharmonic Society decorated the façade of the club, located in the main square of Għargħur, with decorations for the Christmas festivities.

The façade, which is almost 16 metres wide, has been completely covered with these lights. The show of music and lighting is on every day at 5.30pm, 7pm and 8.30pm. This approximately 30-minute-long show is the result of the work of the members of this association who, for three years running, have modified and perfected the system so that it would be improved each and every year.

The crib with life-size figures.

Also on show is a crib with life-size figures as well as a variety of small cribs; these can be viewed by the public every day between 5 and 9pm. The exhibition is hosted in the store of the club located near the main square of the village.