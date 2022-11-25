Christmas lights were switched on in Valletta on Friday evening, giving Malta’s capital a yuletide feel.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, Valletta Cultural Agency CEO Jason Micallef and Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo were all on hand to flick the switch and illuminate Valletta’s streets.

As in previous years, a large Christmas tree has been placed in parliament square, at Valletta’s entrance.

Friday also marks the start of the VCA’s programme of Christmas and New Year’s activities, which will run until the first week of January.

Owen Bonnici, Jason Micallef and Abigail Mamo. Photo: Jonathan Borg