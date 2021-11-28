Mission Fund is organising a fundraising Christmas lunch at The Imperial, Rudolph Street, Sliema, on December 12. The lunch will follow Mass at 10.45am.

The menu at a price of €18 includes a starter, main course, desserts and free-flowing water and orange squash.

Only vaccinated adults may attend, and they have to present their vaccine certificates at point of entry. Places are limited.

For more information about the menu and to book, call the Mission Fund office on 2141 3664 or Charles Decelis on 2157 5351/9988 5078.