The Sicilia Outlet Village is offering entertaining Christmas-themed events for the whole family.

In the run-up to Christmas, children will be able to visit Santa and his elves at Santa’s House, where they can take part in various activities, including face painting. They will also be able to write a letter and drop it in the huge mail box for delivery to Lapland. Children can also meet Santa and let him know what’s on their Christmas wish list.

Today and on December 14 and 24 visitors to Sicilia Outlet will get a delightful dose of the holiday spirit with performances by bagpipe players in traditional costume, staring at 4pm.

On December 15, the Dixieland Street Band’s Christmas-themed jazz music will entertain shoppers from 4pm.

On December 21, the travelling musicians, Santa and his Band, will perform a repertoire of charming and engaging music along the streets of the village.

The grand finale will take place on December 22, when the Jackson’s Pipe Band will parade along the streets of the outlet. The 14-member Maltese band is touring Sicily for the festive season.

Last-minute Christmas shoppers will benefit from a special pre-sale event.