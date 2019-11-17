Preparations are currently under way for the annual Christmas Market at San Anton School in Imselliet, Mġarr. The event will be held next Sunday.

Wooden stalls are being set up with everything related to Christmas celebrations, including traditional decorations, gift-wrapping, home accessories, wooden toys and advent calendars.

Poinsettia and holly plants will also be displayed in the stalls, along with children’s gifts, spices, festive treats and home-made jams and chutneys, along with many more potential gifts and various stocking fillers.

The market will feature the aroma of warming mulled wine and mulled cider, traditional imbuljuta, roasted chestnuts and freshly baked mince pies.

The final touches are being placed on Santa’s Grotto where young visitors will be able to meet the “real” Santa Claus. Children are also rehearsing for their respective roles in the live crib.

A wooden stable has been purposely built for this crib in the school picnic area under a large carob tree. With the support of local farmers, this stable will also house a donkey on the day itself to transform the area into a typical nativity scene.

Children visiting the market can write a letter to Santa, participate in Christmas art and craft activities and Christmas cookie workshops.

Build-a-bear workshops, bouncy castles, and a go-cart track will also be set up in the play area.

All those present will be regaled with a mini performance by the cast of this year’s traditional Christmas panto: The Little Mermaid by FM Theatre Productions.

Meanwhile, in the school kitchen, top chef Michael Diacono – assisted by his mother, the acclaimed home-cook Rita Diacono – will be giving a Christmas Cooking Masterclass.

The interior decorator Alison Satariano will be sharing her decorating tips in her Christmas Decoration Workshop.

The event is a San Anton School Fundraising Event taking place between 10.30am and 5pm. Entrance is free.