Preparations are currently under way for the annual Christmas Market at San Anton School in Imselliet, limits of Mġarr.

Wooden stalls are being set up, where visitors will find traditional decorations, gift-wrapping, home accessories. giftware, jewellery, wooden toys, advent calendars, poinsettia and holly plants, chocolates, children’s gifts, toys, gourmet foods, spices, festive treats, home-made jams, chutneys and many more original gifts and stocking fillers.

One can taste the aroma of warming mulled wine and mulled cider, traditional imbuljuta, roasted chestnuts and freshly baked mince pies.

The final touches are being placed on Santa’s Grotto where the little ones will be able to meet Santa Claus, while children are rehearsing for their respective role in the Live Crib.

A wooden stable has been purposely built for this crib in the school picnic area under a large carob tree.

With the support of local farmers this stable will also house a donkey on the day itself to transform the area into a typical Nativity scene.

Children visiting the market can write their letter to Santa, participate in Christmas art and craft activities and Christmas cookie workshops. Build-a-bear workshops, Bouncy Castles, and a Go-Cart Track will also surely delight the little ones in the play area.

There will also be a mini performance by the cast of The Little Mermaid by FM Theatre Productions.

Top chef Michael Diacono, assisted by his mother, acclaimed home-cook Rita Diacono, will cook up a festive storm in a Christmas Cooking Masterclass, while popular interior decorator Alison Satariano will be sharing her decorating tips in her Christmas Decoration workshop.

This is a San Anton School fundraising event.

Visit the Facebook page Christmas Market at San Anton School for more information.

The market will be held on Sunday from 10.30am to 5pm. Free entrance.