The Christmas Market at Pjazza Tigné opened its doors last Saturday, to the delight of those who flocked to The Point, Sliema to enjoy a bit of festive fun.

The market features various stalls selling seasonal gifts and decorations, local produce, home-made goodies, crafts, jewellery, last-minute gifts, Christmassy food, mulled wine, drinks and so much more. Those exhibiting their festive ware include: BE chocolate and More, Rock n' Art Serin Stone Painting, Bits n Bobs Malta, Creative Glams, Emocio, Exclusive Creations Statement Jewellery, Exclusive Interiors, Helu Manna, JDS Ltd, Logo Express, Mamma’s Sugar Outlet, Matchy Matchy Malta, Medimex Enterprise Ltd, Mics and Co, Natural Soaps Malta, Ta’ Zeppi Farm, Toytastic, Colorvelvet, MELT, AMAI, My Melts, Grech & Ellul Home and Décor, Byebrucinar Art, Oil and More, Thermomix Malta and Order of Malta – Canine Division Maltese Association.

Organised by TimesEvents, the Christmas Market at Pjazza Tigné ends tomorrow.