Christmas will be celebrated at the Mater Dei Hospital chapel on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, the traditional child’s sermon will start at 8pm, followed by the celebration of mass. On Christmas Day, mass will be celebrated at 6.30am, 7.15am and noon.

On Sunday, December 31, the feast of the Holy Family, and on Sunday, January 1, feast of Mary, Mother of God, mass will be celebrated at 6.30am, 7.15am and noon.