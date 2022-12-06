The Banca Giuratale in Victoria is hosting Il-Ferħ tal-Milied fi Tfuliti (My childhood joy of Christmas), a collection of watercolours by Gozitan artist George Apap.

The paintings open little windows on what went on at his family home in Xagħra… his father sitting at the dining room table writing Christmas cards, his mother preparing the Christmas cake, his brother Ninu building the crib and other memories.

Together with the paintings is a collection of boxed Christmas cards, hand-painted and crafted by the same artist, five cribs in 3D and old Christmas cards which the artist, as a young boy, collected in Xagħra.

The exhibition was inaugurated by art critic Joe Camilleri, followed by Christmas carols sung by singers from Schola Cantorum Jubilate.

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday, from 8am to 2pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to noon, until December 27.