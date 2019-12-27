The Gozo Youth Orchestra is this evening bringing a new rock orchestral production at the Astra Theatre in Victoria.

The second edition of Christmas Rocks the Astra and The Beatles will consist of classic Beatles numbers and some well-known festive classics, which will get a little rock treatment.

The orchestra will be joined by Cash & Band and a number of accomplished soloists.

These include Danny Magro, Kurt Cassar, Ludwig Galea, Cheryl Balzan and Sarah Bonnici.

The Gozo Community Choir and Piccole Stelle Choir will also take part.

The audience will be actively encouraged to join in on all the classic choruses.

The event is being organised with the support of Festivals Malta and Christmas in Gozo.

The concert, under the direction of Joseph Grech and 7SPP, is being held at the Astra Theatre today at 8pm. More information and bookings may be obtained online at www.teatruastra.org.mt or from Astra Bar on 2155 6256.