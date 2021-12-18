To help spread the joy and cheer of Christmas, APS Bank offices and branches have this year again been adorned with a range of decorative ideas, from architectural lighting at head office to Christmas trees and decorations of various kinds. The festive ambience is further spirited with an abundance of poinsettia plants, purchased in aid of Hospice Malta.

This year a special display has been set up at the APS Hub in St Julian’s, where a nativity scene has been created by children who make use of the services offered by the Karl Vella Foundation. This NGO provides educational and psychological support to children between the ages of five and 16 years going through the illness or loss of a family member. APS Bank also made a financial contribution to support the work of this NGO, which are offered to families free of charge.

Rachael Blackburn, head of culture said: “The Christmas decorative project was definitely a win-win for both the bank and its customers, who are enjoying the festive decor, while supporting two important, local NGOs actively committed to directly serving the community.”