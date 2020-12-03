Juletide is the title of the current exhibition at the Gozo Philatelic Society (GPS) stand on level 1 at Il-Ħaġar Museum and Cultural Centre in St George Square, Victoria.

The display, put on by GPS members, including vice president Anthony Grech, features a number of interesting stamps and covers connected with the Christmas season.

One of the exhibits is a Christmas stamp issued by Canada in 1898 to celebrate the Imperial Penny Postage. It was only a coincidence that the stamp was released during Christmas. Another exhibit is probably the first set stamp featuring a traditional crib scene issued by Hungary in 1943. Also on show is Malta’s Chev Emvin Cremona 1964 Christmas set.

The display also includes a number of Christmas cards designed by Grech for GPS members and aficionados every Christmas.