The Leone Band is holding another fun-filled edition of its signature Christmas variety show at the Aurora Theatre in Victoria.

Entertainment will be provided by X-Factor Malta winner Michela Pace, young Gozitan tenor Angelo Muscat, singers Elisa and Christina Buttigieg, Dance Narratives school of ballet, bubble artist Michela d’Andrea, the Aurora Youth Choir and the Leone Band, directed by Colin Attard.

The event is supported by the Ministry for Gozo as part of the Christmas in Gozo programme of events.

The 75-minute show is taking place today at 7.30pm. Tickets may be purchased online from www.teatruaurora.com or at the door. Doors will open at 7.15pm.