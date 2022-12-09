A government-run Christmas village returns to Salina National Park this year, following a successful first edition.

Christmas in the Park features games, food and entertainment for all the family, with an enchanted forest featuring colourful structures and lighting effects and a tent featuring Santa Claus.

The event is open from 5pm to 10pm on weekdays and from 10am to 10pm on weekends and public holidays. Entrance is free-of-charge.

It is organsied by the environment ministry and was officially inaugurated by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, who urged people to visit the park and “see how Christmas can be enjoyed in a sustainable manner”.

The programme of Christmas in the Park’s daily activities is available at christmasinthepark.mt.