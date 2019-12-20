More localities are holding a Christmas village or market in the coming days.

Żurrieq: A three-day extravaganza titled Minn Qalb iż-Żrieraq, in aid of LifeCycle, is being held in Republic Square. Special guests are Phyllisienne Brincat’s Voice Academy and the Staying Alive dancers. There will also be falconry displays, a Christmas concert, artisanal products on sale and a PlayStation tournament. Opening today at 7pm.

Żebbuġ: The town will turn into a Christmas village tomorrow and on Sunday for Milied Żebbuġi. There will be various stalls selling food items, plants and artisan gifts, among others. Opens tomorrow at 1pm.

Qrendi: Il-Milied fil-Pjazza on Sunday will see various Christmas-related activities held in the village square between 9am and 1pm in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Birkirkara: On Sunday, Żak Swatar is organising a Christmas Village on the parvis of St Francis church in Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara, from 8am onwards. There will be games, a kids’ area, an interactive crib and seasonal food and drink.

Gudja: Milied ta’ Dari fil-Gudja on Sunday is celebrating a traditional Maltese Christmas with choirs, a cribs exhibition, a live crib, children activities and a procession with Baby Jesus, among others. The event starts at 3pm in the village square.

Valletta: Eco Christmas at Magazino Hall, Waterfront, will feature innovative, contemporary and sustainable gifts from household and housewares, children and babies, toys, books, fashion and accessories, garden and outdoors, personal care, arts and artwork. There will also be vegan savoury, sweet and drinks vendors. It will be held tomorrow from 1 to 6pm and on Sunday from 10am to 6pm.