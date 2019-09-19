Hip replacements normally last around 10 to 15 years before they wear out or loosen, and then may require revision. This is why they are not recommended in younger active patients. Orthopaedic surgeon Alistair Pace writes

Pain in the hip is a common cause of disability affecting mobility of the patient and quality of life.

The hip is a true ball and socket joint surrounded by a thick capsule, ligaments and muscles providing stability.

Hip pain can occur at any age. In younger patients it is commonly due to sport injuries but is most common in elderly patients due to trauma, osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis.

Pain around the hip may result from pathology in the hip joint but may also be referred from the lower back, particularly if the pain is situated at the back or side of the hip.

Pain from the actual hip joint is usually felt in the groin and may radiate to the thigh or knee.

The pain may be acute and follow an injury, such as a fall, and may result in a fracture or break of the thigh bone. These fractures are very common in older patients, particularly those with underlying medical problems. They are one of the most commonly encountered orthopaedic fractures. They usually occur after simple falls and frequently require operations to fix or re­place the hip. A broken hip can have a profound effect on the patient’s independence and mobility. Hence, early physiotherapy after the operation is key to achieving the best outcomes.



Younger patients may also suffer such fractures but these usually follow severe and high-energy trauma and are usually associated with other injuries.

In younger patients another potential cause of pain are soft tissue injuries around the hip joint caused by sports injuries. These may include tendon and ligament sprains, bursitis as well as cartilage or labral injuries. The latter may require keyhole or arthroscopic surgery.

The most common cause of chronic hip pain is degenerative disease or osteoarthritis. This condition can occur at any age but mostly in elderly patients. The patient generally suffers groin pain when they move and this restricts how far they can walk. The pain may be felt at night and associated with stiffness. Osteoarthritis develops as the ‘Hyaline’ cartilage lining the joint wears away, causing the bones to rub against each other.

The condition is confirmed on X-rays after a proper examination and by tracing a patient’s medical history.

Treatment of this condition varies from pain relief, adaption of activities or the use of a stick, as well as physiotherapy to aid muscle building and mobilisation. Pain-relieving steroid injections are rarely performed in the hip, unlike other joints, as the hip joint is difficult to access.

Hip replacement or hip arthro­plasty is the most effective surgical procedure for the treatment of this condition and is so effective in reducing or eliminating pain that it provides patients a new lease of life.

Ever since total hip replacement was pioneered by Sir John Charnley in the UK in the 1960s, the procedure has been perfected to become the most successful joint replacement in the body. Currently, patients report over 90 to 95 per cent satisfaction rates following this operation. Al­though classified as a major surgery, techniques have im­proved such that most patients only require a one-night stay or sometimes go home on the same day.

There are various types of hip replacements. These vary from resurfacing procedures of the joint to removing and replacing the whole joint.

Hip replacements may be made of stainless steel or titanium, but the lining of the hip itself may be made of plastic, metal or ceramic material – with the latter mostly used in younger arthritic patients.

Hip replacements normally last around 10 to 15 years before they wear out or loosen and then may require revision. This is why they are not recommended in younger active patients.