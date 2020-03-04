It is too early to pin the blame of Monday’s tragedy on any one individual or entity. What can be said is that the killing of Miriam Pace, under her own home’s rubble in Ħamrun, is the result of a national virus called construction mania. Sadly, the death of an innocent resident at what looked like the strike of a jackhammer was anticipated by too many.

For the last 20 years or so, our relentless building frenzy bulldozed Malta’s nature, history and infrastructure and paved the way for the cementification of the island. Just look around you: beautiful buildings and gardens continue being torn down to make space for yet another tasteless block of flats with underlying garages.

Tower cranes loom ominously over a skyline once dominated by church steeples as construction vehicles and dust choke our daily lives.

The result: the uglification of Malta, the destruction of our rich history and the lack of space, which is having serious impacts on our health. This is what happens when we allow ourselves to be driven by greed, when we have governments bent on facilitating construction, come hell or high water.

That a magisterial inquiry into Monday’s collapse is under way is of little comfort: inquiries into the collapses which preceded this one have yet to be concluded, and the public remains none the wiser.

This time, though, police have arrested six people involved in a construction project next door to the collapse site. That is six more arrests than were carried out in all the previous collapses, combined. Sadly, there isn’t much hope in the political class.

After the building boom of the 1990s, and subsequent years, we saw somewhat of a slowdown towards the end of the Gonzi administration. Joseph Muscat bulldozed into Castille and put the construction industry on steroids because he was convinced that cement and tower cranes were our salvation. Robert Abela did not waste much time and held one of his first meetings as prime minister with the Malta Developers’ Association and assured them the construction industry will remain a priority.

Tweaking the rules will not solve this crisis. Stricter regulations were introduced last summer, but those rules were written by people with an interest in letting the good times roll and are enforced by paper tigers like the Building Regulations Office.

In this case, the architect’s demolition and excavation plans fit onto a single sheet of A4 paper and were given the all-clear on the very same day when they were submitted. What is the point of requiring a regulator’s approval if approval is merely a formality? It is also clear there aren’t enough enforcement officers to deal with the orgy of building permits.

The fear and anger among the public is palpable. Fear is understandable when people are buried alive in their own homes.

Anger is justified when a building collapses but nobody is held accountable, or when the Planning Authority takes a hard line against minor infringements in private residences but turns a blind eye to the bullying tactics of larger developers.

Miriam Pace’s death should be the tipping point. We have sadly turned a blind eye to too many stories of poor migrant workers (being paid a pittance) who have fallen to their death because of lax safety practices.

Today’s victim is a woman who was going about her daily life in what should have been the comfort of her own home.

If you feel angry about Monday’s tragedy, then speak up, protest and take on the bullies destroying your country.