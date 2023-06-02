Popular Argentinian steakhouse Chukkas will be closing its Marsa Polo Club doors on June 30.

The restaurant bid farewell in a Facebook post saying that after serving clients for 18 years, it will focus on providing its Mosta and @The Races outlets.

The latter is only open when horse races are on.

“You can continue to expect the same quality and passion that Chukkas is known for,” it said.

Chukkas Marsa Polo Club is the oldest of the chain and polo gave the restaurant its name.

A polo match is divided into four sessions called Chukkas which last seven minutes each.