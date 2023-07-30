A total of 85 gymnasts from Chun Gymnastics, ranging from the age of 5 years to 30, left Malta on Saturday morning for Amsterdam to participate in the World Gymnaestrada 2023.

World Gymnaestrada is a worldwide, non-competitive event held every four years, attracting the largest number of active participants of any gymnastics event.

Participation is for everybody, regardless of gender, age, race, religion, culture, ability or social standing.

Malta participated for the first time in the World Gymnaestrada held in Austria in 2019 with 85 participants amongst 18,000 athletes from 65 nations.

Over 18,800 participants are expected to be taking part in World Gymnaestrada 2023 which this year is returning to the Netherlands, the country in which it was born 70 years ago when the very first edition was held in Rotterdam.

