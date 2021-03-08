The Church has announced added directives to protect the faithful from COVID-19 during Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

Among other things, the church and church organisations will not be holding exhibitions during Holy Week, the solemn washing of feet ceremony will not be held, the faithful will not hold the traditional visits to seven altars of repose in different churches on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday morning, and there will be no kissing of the feet of the crucified Christ on Good Friday.

The Church a month ago cancelled all processions and similar events over Good Friday and Easter.

In a statement on Monday, the Curia said those directives remain in place.

It said that earlier this week it had also suspended all physical meetings by members of its groups.

It said that during Holy Week only the statues of the Redeemer, the Crucified Christ and Our Lady of Sorrows may be taken out in churches, and this can only be done privately. The same applies for statues of the Risen Christ. No processions with these statues may be done within or outside churches.

The curia said that all those wishing to hold the traditional Maundy Thursday visit may do so in one church only.

Celebrations will be broadcast on TVM2, on www.Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.