A small army of Church volunteers hosted over 550 poor and needy people to Christmas lunch at the Curia on Christmas Day and also delivered lunch to more than 100 people who could not leave their homes.

The lunch at the Curia was organised by Caritas Malta, assisted by The Alfred Mizzi Foundation and St Peter’s Foundation. It marked a return of the activity, first held in 2015, after a two-year gap caused by COVID-19, during which meals were delivered to homes.

Among those who called to thank the volunteers at the Curia were Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Auxiliary bishop Joe Galea Curmi.

Among those who also called at the Curia were the prime minister and the leader of the opposition.

Bishop Galea Curmi greets volunteers.

Meanwhile 86 volunteers using 50 cars also distributed meals to more than 100 people who could not leave their homes. The operation was coordinated from Iklin parish centre, which Bishop Galea-Curmi also visited.

Another 170 frozen meals were distributed to people's homes in the days ahead of Christmas.