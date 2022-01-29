Church-affiliated organisations are appealing to the authorities to prevent rising food prices from impacting the poor, more than they already are.

In a statement on Saturday, 22 entities which work closely with society's most vulnerable, called for the country’s leaders and institutions to take action and prioritise people in need.

Basic foodstuffs have seen a hike in prices, with pasta, bread, sauces and oil rising by at least 20%, the statement underlined.

And a leading economist has warned that prices of food and other essential goods will keep climbing until after the summer.

The organisations pointed out there were a lot of people living in "hidden poverty" and they were be bound to be the worst hit.

Among these groups are families living in very small apartments or forced into garages because of rising rental prices, and elderly people living without water and electricity because they cannot keep up with the bills.

Last year, the Church helped more than 1,300 families in need across Malta and Gozo and will continue to reach out those in need, the statement read.

This statement is endorsed by Caritas Malta, Church Homes for the Elderly, Dar Hosea, Dar Merħba Bik Foundation, Dar tal-Providenza, Fondazzjoni Sebħ, Franciscan Welfare Association, Jesuit Refugee Service, Kummissjoni Ġustizzja u Paċi, Kummissjoni Migranti, Mater Dei u Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre Chaplains, Millennium Chapel, Paulo Freire Institute, Peace & Good Foundation, Segretarjat Assistenza Soċjali, St Jeanne Antide Foundation, Soċjetà ta’ San Vincenz de Paule, Sorijiet tal-Bon Pastur, Uffiċċju Djakonija Djoċesi ta’ Għawdex, Uffiċċju Ħidma Pastorali mal-Persuni Separati u Youth Alive Foundation.