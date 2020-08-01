The Church in Malta has responded to the spike in COVID-19 cases by cancelling all feasts after having reduced them to pilgrimages when the virus broke out.

In a brief statement, the bishops of Malta and Gozo said:

"After taking note of and following the public indications given by the competent health authorities, the bishops of Malta and Gozo have decided that no other pilgrimages will take place this year."

Several people tested positive for COVID-19 after going to a band march held at Sta Venera almost two weeks ago.

On Thursday, the government issued new rules on mass events and said band marches were being stopped.

On Friday, a spokesman for the ministry said religious pilgrimages would be allowed to take place as long as the number of attendees does not exceed 100 people.