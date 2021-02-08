The Church has decided not to hold any pilgrimages, processions or manifestations related to Lent and Holy Week because of COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement, the Church urged the faithful to listen to the Word of God, pray and be charitable.

The decision follows the decision to cancel the procession on the feast of St Paul, due this Wednesday.

It means the cancellation, for the second successive year, of the hugely popular processions of Our Lady of Sorrows, Good Friday and and Easter which were also cancelled last year when the first wave of COVID-19 hit.