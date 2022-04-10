As soon as Russian tanks crossed the border from Russia to Ukraine, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) started delivered emergency assistance to the Ukrainian communities.

Since then, ACN has been in constant contact with them, as well as with the bishops in Ukraine and has been offering food and medical assistance for the priests, sisters and brothers working with the refugees. Its priority is to sustain the Church within the country and to support those who cannot flee. Within this priority, ACN’s focus is on the eastern part of the country, where the Church is weaker, the conflict is raging and other organisations cannot reach the area.

In an extensive report issued a few days ago, entitled ‘ACN’s support for Ukraine’, the organisation detailed its contribution through its assistance to hundreds of Christian communities in the country. ACN was able to act fast and delivered immediately in challenging circumstances as it built a reliable network of partners in Ukraine through the support of various initiatives over the past 30 years.

In 1989, after the fall of the Iron Curtain, ACN launched a big bible and prayer campaign, in which hundreds of religious books were sent to Ukrainians who had found themselves cut off from Rome for nearly 50 years during the communist period.

On March 30, 1991, Cardinal Myroslav Lubachivsky, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, returned from exile to Ukraine. This date marks the beginning of ACN’s help in the rebuilding of church structures.

More than 6,200 priests and religious sisters in 27 different dioceses are expected to be reached through all the projects that ACN has approved or are currently in the pipeline for approval

From April 1, 1993, the Ukrainian programme of Radio Voskresinnya (Radio Resurrection) was broadcast on Ukrainian national radio. Up until today, this has been one of ACN’s key projects, which currently includes support for media in the Catholic Church.

The report states that the help being provided during this crisis is going directly and immediately to where it is most needed. Some priests and religious sisters run orphanages, homes for the elderly or shelters for mothers caring for their children alone, as the men were left behind to protect their homes. Assistance is transferred to the respective bishops who evaluate priorities on the ground, and distribute it according to the needs and the capacity of the current Church structures.

ACN children hiding underground during the Russian invasion after the alarm siren signal went off outside.

Although many are fleeing the country, the report explains that the number of people staying at home or are taking refuge in the basements of church buildings and institutions, or are internally displaced, is far greater. As all systems are collapsing or being destroyed, priests and sisters are the ones providing shelter and material and spiritual support.

In the coming days, ACN will be approving the remaining aid to dioceses in the western part of Ukraine. These projects are currently being registered and assessed.

The report says that in all, more than 6,200 priests and religious sisters in 27 different dioceses are expected to be reached through all the projects that ACN has approved or are currently in the pipeline for approval.

ACN, with its benefactors, wants to ensure that the Catholic church can maintain its priests and religious sisters so that they can support their respective communities. It wants to guarantee their presence in the parishes, alongside refugees, in orphanages and homes for elderly. The latter, especially, are facing a double challenge for survival as their health limits their movements and abilities to take care of themselves.

The report states that, while there are interminable talks for a ceasefire, ACN is already aware that the greatest need in Ukraine will come in the near future, once fighting subsides and reconstruction of people’s lives, souls and buildings begins.

Further information may be obtained from ACN (Malta) www.acnmalta.org/donate, by calling +356 2148 7818, or emailing admin@acnmalta.org.