About 20 boys and girls, accompanied by their leaders, recently took part in a voluntary clean-up activity at St Thomas Bay, Marsascala, organised by the Church Commission for Children. They collected litter that had been thrown on the sandy beach as well as on the rocky foreshore and the nearby road. The litter, which included glass, tiles, food, boat parts, plastic, paper and about 2,000 cigarette butts, was then disposed of in separate waste disposal bags. The children then went for a swim in the bay. The activity’s main aim was to raise the children’s and youths’ awareness from an early age to keep their surrounding environment clean. It was inspired by Pope Francis’s constant appeal to care for our common home.

