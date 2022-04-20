Five parishes will be collecting essential items for the people of Ukraine on Saturday, the Curia said.

The items, requested by the church in Ukraine, include baby food, tinned food, long-life milk, juices, cereal bars, noodles, nappies, disinfectants, personal hygiene items, sleeping bags, vacuum flasks, rechargeable lamps and power banks for mobile phones. The full list of requested items can be found on www.djakonija.org.

The items will be collected in the parish churches of Mqabba, Naxxar, Pembroke, Qawra, and Marsascala between 1pm and 7pm.

They will be distributed by Caritas Ukraine.