The Church's environment commission is again calling on the government to publish studies on alternatives to the planned Malta-Gozo tunnel, saying without it the “tunnel is not justified”.

In a report on Thursday, the Environment Commission (KA) said that while it noted that the government had issued a call for the building of the tunnel, it was disappointed that the studies carried out on the project had not yet been published.

“The KA believes that there exists no sound and reliable information in the public domain which could help one make a good analysis of the possible alternatives which would truly improve accessibility between the islands,” the report reads.

The commission also expected that a cost-benefit analysis of the various alternative options needs to be carried out and be published “in its entirety”.

Such options could include a fast ferry service, an additional ship for Gozo Channel line, a completely new fleet for Gozo Channel Co. Ltd and an underground rail system, it said.

“The tunnel is being presented as the sole solution for improved accessibility. The strategy to present a project as the sole solution to address a particular issue was used years ago when it was declared that golf courses were indispensable for the future of Malta’s tourism industry and therefore for the economy in general.

“These projects did not materialse, time passed and the disasters that were forecast to befall the tourism industry and the Maltese economy did not occur,” the commission said.

Economic, environmental, social and cultural issues that would impact Gozo as a result of the tunnel should also be studied, especially when these affected small communities.

“To have a project which ignores the interests of small communities, even when these are a testimony to the richness of our history and culture, poses a danger to every small community in Malta and Gozo that endeavours to safeguard the unique cultural heritage of our islands.”

‘Past promises unfulfilled’

The commission also lamented the fact that “in spite of past promises”, a fourth vessel had yet to be permanently added to the Gozo Channel fleet. Similarly, promises of a fast ferry service as week as a helicopter had also not yet been fulfilled.

“The vessel has been leased for a definite period until an international call is issued to procure a vessel on a permanent basis. Months have passed since such news and the international call has not yet been issued,” it said.

The KA said it is also disappointed that the leased vessel leased is “not accessible to all”, in spite of promises it was to be withdrawn from service for some time to improve its accessibility.

“It is unacceptable that persons with a disability, elderly people who cannot make use of stairs and those who suffer from asthma, are presented with the choice of either making the trip in the car deck below or to wait for the next service operated by one of the other vessels.”

‘What about the Gozo Channel?’

The commission also questioned what would happen of Gozo Channel Limited once the tunnel is built.

“Would the company still be allowed to be supported by public funds? Would it be in a position to replace its current fleet?”