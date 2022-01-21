A discussion document to encourage the Maltese to reflect on how to promote reconciliation has been launched by the Church’s Justice and Peace Commission.

The document is titled Yahad, a Hebrew term that refers to the concepts of togetherness and community.

It urges the Maltese to see how they can, as a country, work to build peace, promote the common good and improve the well-being of people, especially the most vulnerable.

It is divided into three sections.

The first section refers to events that exposed the wounds in society; the second looks at the virtues which can guide people in the journey of reconciliation and renewal; its third section offers calls to action addressed to every citizen to build a society on a “culture of encounter”.

Addressing a press conference at the Archbishop’s Curia, commission president Daniel Darmanin said that notwithstanding the country’s size, there are plenty of occasions throughout the year during which a serious lack of peace and tranquillity is observed.

This happens as a result of partisan politics, religious ideas or support for a particular band club or football team.

“This (document) is a model of the kind of society we can aspire to be, and which can facilitate the process which leads us to overcome our divisions and heal our society’s wounds, especially as the country prepares for a general election,” he said.

This, he added, involves a process of reflection on what the Maltese experienced as a nation, where society presently stands and where it is heading.

The document reflects on the lives of four Daphne Caruana Galizia, Lassana Cisse and Miriam Pace, who, it says, “expose broken relationships which need renewal and reconciliation”.There is also a plea by a “faceless victim”, who represents those trying their best to live an honest life.

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi said that the document is an important contribution towards reconciliation which is based on truth, justice and love.

In the next few months, the Justice and Peace Commission will be organising a number of events to aid national reconciliation.

Individuals, families, communities and politicians are encouraged to take part in the discussion using the hashtag #YahadMT on social media.

This document can be found on yahad.mt.