The Dominican community of Valletta is holding a series of talks at St Dominic parish church to better understand the life and mission of the Church, with particular reference to the Synod of Bishops being held in Rome.

The next talk, on Thursday, will be conducted by Fr Pawl Gatt OP, at 6.45pm.

The subject to be discussed will be Il-Knisja u s-Sejħa Universali għall-Qdusija (The Church and the Universal call for Holiness).

Due to maintenance work on the church’s flooring, the conference will be held at the Dominican convent in the oratory of the Blessed Sacrament.

Currently, bishops around the world are consulting with everyone from parishioners to monks, nuns and Catholic universities before coming together for a synod of bishops in Rome in 2023.

With particular interest in the role of lay persons and of local communities in the worldwide Catholic Church, the Synod of Bishops is designed to make Church governance more open and inclusive of all its members.

For more information, contact parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, e-mail fr.michael23@gmail.com or phone 9988 3297.