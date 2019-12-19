A number of Christmas concerts will be held today in the following localities:

Christmas Whispers at Balzan parish church at 7.15pm. Taking part will be a number of musicians and singers who give musical service at the parish church.

Christmas Concert by the Gozo Community Choir at the parish church of Santa Luċija, Gozo, at 8pm (picture).

Grand Christmas Concert by the St Paul Choral Society at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary in Naxxar at 7pm.

O Lejl ta’ Skiet, an annual Christmas concert held by the choir and orchestra Assumpta Est at Gudja parish church at 7.15pm.