Church-commissioned research has concluded that maintaining a Christian identity is an essential objective for all Church schools in Malta and Gozo.

The qualitative research, carried out by DISCERN, involved interviews with provincials of religious orders, rectors, principals, directors, and heads of schools.

It will be followed by action plans drafted following collaboration between the Secretariat for Catholic Education, the Association of Church Schools, and the Superior Major Religious Council.

Those plans are intended to enhance Church schools’ identity, formation of staff, and governing structures in Malta and Gozo, the Curia said in a statement announcing the research.

Church schools cater for almost 17,000 students and employ more than 3,000 educators.

“Over the years, the Church, through the efforts of diocesan and religious priests, nuns, and lay people, has played an instrumental role in shaping the educational landscape of the country. However, the shortage of vocations for consecrated or priestly life necessitates increased investment in the laity, both as school leaders and educators,” the Curia said.

The findings were presented to Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Bishop Anton Teuma during a seminar aimed at discussing proposed actions responding to the research findings. These proposals focus on three key areas: clarifying and reinforcing the identity of the Church school in today’s Malta and Gozo, providing comprehensive training for employees, and strengthening governance structures where necessary.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna speaking at the research unveiling. Photo: Curia

Addressing the seminar, Archbishop Charles Scicluna expressed his wish for Church schools to keep their feet on the ground while continuing to work together for the good of the community with great responsibility.

"I would like to ask that, through our work, we insist on developing the gift of critical thinking in ourselves and in every other member of the community, including our students and employees. It's lamentable that we live in a world where we are constantly bombarded with numerous opinions and ideas, and we lack the ability to listen, ponder, and make the best choices,” he said.

Bishop Anton Teuma said there is still a need for Church schools in Malta and Gozo, especially in the secular and multicultural society we live in. He argued that each Church school should clearly define its objectives to ensure the continual embrace and promotion of its Catholic identity. This commitment extends to the ongoing formation of individuals expected to be witnesses and leaders in the Church's mission.