The Church's 2019 surplus of €3.5 million is being wiped out by the financial and cash flow pressures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Curia officials said on Thursday.

This has seen the Archdiocese of Malta resorting to savings from past surpluses since March, administrative secretary Michael Pace Ross told the media.

The closure of churches because of the pandemic dried up donations and there was no income from the blessing of homes he said.

Meanwhile, Church homes for the elderly experienced a spike in spending due to the lockdown of employees and Dar tal-Providenza not only recorded a drop in donations in 2019, but also lost out on financial income from the annual volleyball marathon, which had to be cancelled.

Still, none of the 1,300 people employed by the Church were made redundant and those on probation were also retained.

If things continue as is, the Church could, by the end of the year, register a loss of €6 million to €8 million according to its back-of-the-envelope estimates, Pace Ross said. A fresh appeal for donations will be made.

During the press conference he noted that in 2018 the Church had registered a deficit of €137,000, but in 2019 it recorded an increase in revenue of almost €6million, mainly due to an increase in capital gains and APS bank dividends.