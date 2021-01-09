Church and independent schools will continue to operate as before after the conclusion of a deal to end the recent teachers' strike, the Malta Union of Teachers said on Saturday, denying claims that the deal had stripped schools of their autonomy.

The MUT insisted representatives of Church and independent schools had participated throughout all discussions, and would not have consented to any deal that affected their own autonomy.

"The MUT also denies that the situation shall affect online teaching, or the models adopted by respective church and independent schools, and this shall be confirmed when schools reopen with the same models adopted before the holiday periods," the union said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union of Professional Educators claimed the MUT's agreement with the government on Friday would prevent church and independent schools from following the online teaching models they had developed and implemented in 2020.

The union claimed these schools had been "unfairly placed on the same footing as state schools by the Ministry and the general public during the two-day strike".

The teachers' strike on Thursday and Friday followed a decision by Church and independent schools to shift learning online amid a sudden spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The MUT subsequently called on the government to do the same with State schools, saying all teachers should be treated equally and all educators were equally at risk.

The strike was called off after an agreement reached Friday which will include the stepping-up of existing protocols, including contact tracing, and the prioritising of school staff in the government's vaccination programme.

Sources said educators were promised they will be vaccinated after the 85-year-olds and the vulnerable. The sources also said teachers will be paid for the two days they were on strike.