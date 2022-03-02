The Church is looking for people willing to open their doors to homeless migrants and refugees as part of a project to "welcome, protect and integrate" those who had no option but to flee their country.

Speaking during the launch of the initiative Proġett Kenn, Archbishop Charles Scicluna pointed to the situation in Ukraine as an example of a country where citizens had no option but to flee their country.

“In recent days, we have all watched harrowing scenes of Ukrainians forced to leave their homes because of war. Proġett Kenn presents us with a concrete opportunity to help human beings like them who are in need.

“In this spirit, the Church invites citizens from all walks of life to welcome the migrants among us as friends and offer them the opportunity to share with us the experience of living in a safe and hospitable environment. Even if their stay is relatively short, the blessings of being open to each other will endure," the Archbishop said.

The programme seeks to "welcome, protect and integrate" migrants into the community by offering them residential placements for up to six months.

Migrants Commission director Fr Anton D’Amato said Proġett Kenn was a hands-on response by the local Church to an appeal by Pope Francis – who is due to visit Malta in April – for parishes, religious communities and families to take in migrants who often ended up homeless through no fault of their own.

How will the project work?

Proġett Kenn is looking for residents of Malta willing to host migrants and refugees for periods of three to six months to foster a smoother integration process through a lived experience.

Hosting can take place at a family home or a private residence made available by the owner.

Social worker Marija Zahra, who was also at the launch, said a team of professionals would provide both hosts and migrants with assistance and support throughout the experience.

Migrants will be identified by social workers or professionals working in the care sector and priority will be given to refugees who are homeless and aged between 18 and 20 living in detention and/or open centres.

The chosen individuals must be willing to learn about what integration looks like in Maltese society, cooperate with a host family, pursue their studies and/or seek a job and work towards independent living.

Further information, applications and referral forms are available on migrants.mt/kenn or by sending an e-mail to kenn@migrants.mt.