To mark World Day of Prayer for Vocations, Archbishop Charles Scicluna is today celebrating Mass at the chapel at the Archbishop’s Seminary vocations centre, Tal-Virtù, Rabat. The Mass in Maltese will be broadcast at 9.30am on TVM2 and on Church.mt, and a Mass in English will be broadcast at 6.30pm.

In his message for this year’s World Day of Vocations, Pope Francis invited Catholics to pray to the Lord to help youth discover God’s plan of love for their life, and that they find courage to say ‘yes’ to God.

For this day, the vocations centre has produced a short promotional clip entitled ‘Rooted’ portraying a young person’s initial fear to come to terms with his vocation.

The clip may be viewed at https://youtu.be/4gWhdO_4Lkk.

The centre accompanies adolescents and youths in their journey to become aware of God’s personal call for them. It aims to help them discern the life they are called for, be it married life, or a committed lay life or the priestly or religious life. It recently launched a website which features blogs by young men who found their calling in life through the work carried out by the centre.

The centre is currently also providing web conferences on its Facebook page SeminaryVocationsCentre, aimed at adolescents and youth aged 12 and over.

For more information call the centre’s director Fr Stephen Magro on 7996 4557, e-mail vocations@maltaseminary.org or visit the centre’s website below.

www.seminaryvocationscentre.mt