The Għaqda Dilettanti Mudelli ta’ Knejjes is once again holding its annual exhibition at St Augustine Hall in Valletta. Over 100 members present their exhibits, which vary from church models to statues and other items associated with religious folklore.

The exhibition is a showcase of traditional popular art which is not necessarily artistic in the professional sense of the word, but a reflection of art by lay people who try to do their best to imitate the artistic heritage of our churches.

These works are made from different materials such as wood, papier-mâché, used matchsticks and even Maltese limestone. Other related items such as statuettes, model altars and small chandeliers also form part of the exhibition.

Church modelling is one of the traditional hobbies of the Maltese and dates back to the late 16th century, when our islands were ruled by the Knights of St John. The Knights were a religious order approved by the pope, so they tried to instil in our people not only a love for religion but also a love for all that is sacred, including buildings, sculpture and paintings.

Generally speaking, most of the Maltese in the harbour area earned their living as servants with the knights or with the Maltese nobility. In their spacious houses or palaces they used to have a small chapel annexed to their house. In fact, such houses still exist in Mdina and Valletta. Others that couldn’t afford one room to be used exclusively as a chapel invented a type of altar that could be part of a set of useful furniture, called the portable altar.

We can consider this as the beginning of a folkloristic hobby associated with church modelling. As time went by, people developed a church model generally resembling in some way or another, the local parish church. As a result of the severe damage caused by World War II, the hobby started losing popularity until in the 1970s and early 1980s, only few senior citizens were still keen church modellers.

A wooden church façade model

In 1986, three church model enthusiasts met in Floriana and discussed a plan to revive this tradition. An appeal in the local newspapers was positively received by other enthusiasts and a society by the name of Għaqda Dilettanti Mudelli ta’ Knejjes was founded.

Today, almost 300 members form part of the society, which operates from its premises in Valletta. The society organises various activities with the aim of promoting the hobby especially among the young generation.

Monthly meetings are organised, during which professional tradesmen lecture members in specific fields such as gilding, clay modelling and artificial flower-making and arranging, commonly known as ganutell.

The society also organises video forums during which experts in folklore and local art lecture about traditional feasts and artistic heritage.

The society also publishes the bi-monthly magazine Il-Knisja Tiegħi, which is distributed to all members and parishes.

The exhibition is open to the public at St Augustine Hall (St John Street, Valletta) until March 14, daily between 9.30am and 12.30pm and 4.30 to 7.30pm. Entrance is free.