After months of meticulous restoration work, the organ of St Anthony church in Mġarr was inaugurated yesterday during a concert by organist Franco Cefai and accompanied by trumpeter Jason Camilleri. The organ was restored by Maltese internationally-renowned organ builder and designer Noel Gallo (pictured). The organ was built by the Italian firm Balbiani Bossi in 1939. Despite its modest size, the organ is very versatile... it can create very gentle sounds to impressive loud and filling sounds. The concert was part of the current Malta International Organ Festival.