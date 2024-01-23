RTK, the church-owned radio station, has been fined €6,410 for unjust and unfair treatment after a discussion programme presenter described Norman Lowell as xenophobic and racist and insisted he would never allow him on his programme.

Lowell is the leader of the right-wing Imperium Europa political party. In 2013 an appeals court confirmed a Magistrates' Court judgement finding Lowell guilty of three charges of inciting racial hatred.

Presenter Andrew Azzopardi's description of Lowell was made as he interviewed the CEO of the Broadcasting Authority, Joanna Spiteri, about the BA's rules on fairness last October.

Andrew Azzopardi speaking about Lowell while interviewing the Broadcasting Authority's CEO.

Azzopardi, a university professor, had questioned how the BA could order him to invite candidates such as Lowell to his programme and said he would never accept his presence, even if ordered to.

Josiah Vella, Secretary of Imperium Europa, immediately filed a complaint against Azzopardi, also complaining of breach of impartiality rules and political censorship. He argued that Azzopardi's comments amounted to a threat against the BA.

Communications between both sides failed to reach a settlement and the matter was discussed within the Broadcasting Authority.

The BA's CEO, Joanna Spiteri, described how she had been invited to the programme and she felt that some of the comments made breached the authority's rules. She defined Azzopardi's comments about refusing to allow Lowell on the programme even if ordered to by BA directive as threatening, pointing out that the same presenter had already previously breached a BA directive before the 2022 elections.

The BA board heard all the parties in the matter, including Lowell himself, who said he was after justice, not fines.

RTK's legal representative said that despite the presenter's declaration, the radio station's doors were not closed to Imperium Europa and it was not censoring the party. He pointed to instances where its representatives were invited to programmes. He also presented court judgements involving Norman Lowell.

The board in its decision said Azzopardi's comments were not simply an opinion but a declaration and he could have made his argument without mentioning anyone. Furthermore, RTK had not distanced itself from those comments, even though it ultimately remained responsible for all content.

The board fined RTK €1,750. It also noted that the offence had been made during the operative period of a suspended sentence for the 2022 breach of regulations when the radio station was fined €4,660 and said that this fine now also had to be paid, raising the total fine to €6,410.