All too often, the Church reacted to claims of sex abuse involving the clergy by clamming up, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said on Tuesday.

Addressing a conference for heads of media of Churches in Europe, Mgr Scicluna reflected on a meeting of the presidents of episcopal conferences and supreme moderators of the main religious institutes last February.

Following the meeting, Pope Francis disseminated an Apostolic Letter, Vos estis lux mundi, laying down measures that should be adopted to prevent and fight sexual abuse against minors and vulnerable people or abuse carried out with violence, threat or abuse of authority.

It allows all dioceses one year to establish stable and publicly accessible systems to report cases of sexual abuse and their cover up.

All clerics and religious people have to report any abuse they are aware of, to competent ecclesiastical authorities. The cases need to be promptly verified and handled in accordance with Canon Law.

Far too often, Mgr Scicluna said, the Church reacted to allegations of sexual abuse by becoming defensive.

Instead, what was needed was a climate of collaboration.

Anyone who was after the truth was an ally

While certain parts of the media may have an agenda – and even these should be engaged with – others were simply after the truth.

Anyone who was after the truth, he said, was an ally, as the truth would set one free.

He understood that in such instances the temptation was to view inquisitive media as the enemy, however, this was not the case he said.

Mgr Scicluna told the heads of Church communications offices gathered at the Curia in Floriana that the experience of meeting victims of sexual abuse was never pleasant, however, it was important to do so – to be a compassionate understanding voice.

Pope Francis, the Archbishop said yesterday, had already urged members of the clergy to move away from silence and towards “sincere confrontation”.

Mgr Scicluna also spoke of the need for “absolute respect” for victims.

“Our attitudes towards these people who have suffered and feel pain must be one of total respect,” he said.