The Archdiocese of Malta last year registered a “marginal deficit” of €137,000, down from a surplus of €370,000 in 2017.

Addressing a press conference at Dar Gesu Nazarene in Żejtun, the Archdiocese’s administrative secretary, Michael Pace Ross, said that the financial results for 2018 showed that the deficit registered was the result of an increase of €3.41 million in expenditure in salaries.

This was following an increase in the number of full-time employees engaged by the Church, primarily in homes for people with disabilities, at the Sacred Heart and Seminary schools and in the Archbishop’s Curia.

A further €4 million was spent on capital projects that included the conservation and restoration of ecclesiastical heritage, the administrative secretary went on.

Donations, mostly collected by parishes and which go towards “charitable action for people in need” amounted to €562,000.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese’s annual tax charge totalled €1.38 million, which marked an increase of €267,000 when compared to the previous year.

On income, Mr Pace Ross said this increased by €2.2 million when compared to the previous year.

With regard to the Archbishop’s Curia, the administrative secretary said this registered a deficit of €1.38 million, following the distribution of subsidies of nearly a million euro to Church entities.

Subsidies given by the Curia to the homes of the elderly, in which 353 people reside, doubled to €436,000. This was due to the increase in operations and capital investment, he said. The income of the Curia decreased by €1.46 million.