More than 1,500 places in Church schools are available for students in the 2021-2022 scholastic year, the Curia said on Saturday as it announced details of its admissions process for the upcoming year.

The application process, which begins on November 27, will be entirely online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Church schools admission process determines student admission at first-year and second-year kindergarten, first-year primary and first-year secondary. This year, St Monica School in Gżira will also be accepting students in Year 4. A total of 1,582 places are available for the coming year.

Applications are divided into two groups: the first group comprises children who are in Church homes, children of Church school employees, siblings of students at the same school, transfer from other schools of the same religious congregation, and students attending Church schools without continuity.

Parents of children who qualify for this category can submit school applications between November 27 and December 7.

Applicants whose children do not qualify under that first category will be able to submit an application between January 29 and February 12, 2021.

A number of places will also be allocated to children who require the support of a Learning Support Educator or children seeking asylum.

Details, rules and regulations for applicants are available online.

Demand for places within Church schools continues to outstrip supply, with the Secretariat for Catholic Education receiving 3,826 applications for 1,706 places during the previous scholastic year.

For the 2021-2022 scholastic year, availability is as follows: