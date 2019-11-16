The Curia announced that there will be 1,528 places available in church schools next year.

For the current academic year, the Curia had received 3,687 applications for 1,607 places.

Preference is being given to those who are in church homes, the children of church school employees, siblings of students at church schools, transfers from other schools of the same religious entity, as well as other specific criteria. Applications for students in this category started being received in November

In January and February, applications will be received for those who do not fall under the first category.

The Curia will also be allocating a number of places for cases it regards as "serious" and for which specific criteria apply. This includes students who require a Learning Support Educator (LSE), social cases and also for those who are asylum seekers.

Further information is available at www.knisja.mt