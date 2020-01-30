The Curia announced on Thursday that there are 730 places available in church schools for the next scholastic year and revealed that St Albert the Great College was planning to open a kindergarten in Fgura.

In a statement, the Curia said that applications for the vacant places are being accepted online until February 14, and in specific centres between February 3 and 5.

In November, applications according to the first criteria were accepted. These include children from Church homes, children of Church school employees, siblings of students in Church schools, and students in Church schools without continuity. The number of these applications was 798. As a result, for the scholastic year 2020-2021, out of a total of 1,528 vacant places, 730 places are now available for ‘Other Applicants’.

For First Year Kindergarten, 45 applications for boys and 41 applications for girls were received. For boys, out of a total of 63 places, 18 places remain vacant. For girls, out of a total of 69 places, 28 places remain vacant.

For Second Year Kindergarten, 41 applications for boys and 113 applications for girls were received. For boys, out of a total of 114 places, 73 places remain vacant. Out of a total of 349 places, 236 places for girls remain vacant.

For First Year Primary, 231 applications for boys and 128 applications for girls were received. For boys, out of a total of 365 places, 134 places remain vacant. For girls, out of a total of 244 places, 116 places remain vacant.

For First Year Secondary, 170 applications for boys and 29 applications for girls received. For boys, out of a total of 255 places, 85 places remain vacant. For girls, out of a total of 85 places, 40 places remain vacant.

St Albert the Great College will be opening a new kindergarten in Fgura. It will accept 24 pupils in first-year kindergarten and 24 pupils in second-year kindergarten. In the coming days, applications will be accepted from employees of St Albert the Great and from siblings of students attending St Albert the Great College. The remaining vacant places will be added to the rest.

The Secretariat for Catholic Education said there was the possibility of a new kindergarten of St Francis school in Santa Lucija, which will replace the kindergarten of the same school in Luqa and Siggiewi.

If this happens, the places offered in the kindergarten of Luqa and Siggiewi will be offered in Santa Lucija.

The Church Schools admission process determines admission at first year and second-year kindergarten, first-year primary and first-year secondary.

The list of required documents, application dates and other information is provided in the Regulations for Admission into Church Schools which are available on www.church.mt.